Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 226 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAT. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter.

IAT opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.04.

