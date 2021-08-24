Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $27,000 in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Reidy purchased 11,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,177.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 13,267 shares of company stock valued at $288,018 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANX opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $145.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

