Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 28,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 196,957 shares.The stock last traded at $9.19 and had previously closed at $9.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Arko by 143.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Arko during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arko during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Arko by 24,639.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Arko during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

