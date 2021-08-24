Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 28,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 196,957 shares.The stock last traded at $9.19 and had previously closed at $9.08.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Arko by 143.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Arko during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arko during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Arko by 24,639.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Arko during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.
About Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
