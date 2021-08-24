ARMOR (ARMOR) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.17 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $30.17 million and $5.01 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00055596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00129321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.68 or 0.00159673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,305.67 or 1.00063505 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.10 or 0.00996663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,312.16 or 0.06721876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,566,055 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

