Arnhold LLC Buys New Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after buying an additional 3,169,102 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,182,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,012,000 after purchasing an additional 200,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,870,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,618,000 after purchasing an additional 83,822 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $55.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

