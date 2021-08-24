Arnhold LLC Has $14.34 Million Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Arnhold LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,573 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems comprises about 1.6% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.20% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $14,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXTA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,297,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,594,000 after purchasing an additional 799,220 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after buying an additional 1,223,526 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,701,000 after buying an additional 477,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,544,000 after buying an additional 1,473,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,888,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,455,000 after buying an additional 864,783 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.