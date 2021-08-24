Arnhold LLC Has $20.42 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Arnhold LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 2.3% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $20,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

BMY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.52. 5,102,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,708,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

