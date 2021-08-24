Arnhold LLC Has $8.84 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 89.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,859 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAR traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.49. The company had a trading volume of 936,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $79.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

