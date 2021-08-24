Arnhold LLC Purchases Shares of 83,722 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 83,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.16. 2,116,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,291. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.