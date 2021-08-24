Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Down 3.6%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) shares traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.81 and last traded at $84.11. 5,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 478,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at $66,391,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,724,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,549,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,055 shares of company stock worth $10,650,905 over the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,848 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 441.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,473,000 after acquiring an additional 778,093 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 628,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

