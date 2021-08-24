ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ARYD)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV’s (NASDAQ:ARYD) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 25th. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV had issued 13,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ ARYD opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 521.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 158,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 132,957 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 73.5% in the second quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 86,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 2.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 50.0% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 39.1% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 113,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

