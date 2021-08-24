Ascom (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Downgraded to Hold at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ascom (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $16.80 target price on the stock.
OTCMKTS ACMLF opened at $13.75 on Monday. Ascom has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75.
About Ascom
