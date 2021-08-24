Aspen Investment Management Inc Invests $203,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $114.29. 1,164,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.09. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.