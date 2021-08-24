Aspen Investment Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Aspen Investment Management Inc reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,939,000 after purchasing an additional 153,433 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,628,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $367.98. 1,634,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.00. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $204.76 and a 12 month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

