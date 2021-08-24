Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 25,307 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,307 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $26,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,037,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,751,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 662,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,039,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.77.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

