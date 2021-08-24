Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $23.25 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 524,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,757 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $23,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 81.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Shares of EXC opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

