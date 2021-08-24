Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $24,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $346.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.37. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

