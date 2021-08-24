Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,733 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $30,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,181,000 after buying an additional 69,509 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 974,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,457,000 after purchasing an additional 318,643 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.50. The stock has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

