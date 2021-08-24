Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 60,185 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,185 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $33,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 47,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 39,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,571 shares of company stock valued at $13,078,439. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $116.96 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $119.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.69. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

