Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) PT Raised to C$1.25 at Laurentian

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its price target increased by Laurentian from C$1.20 to C$1.25 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of ATY opened at C$0.49 on Monday. Atico Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of C$58.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

