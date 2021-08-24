Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) PT Raised to C$1.25 at Laurentian

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its price target increased by Laurentian from C$1.20 to C$1.25 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of ATY opened at C$0.49 on Monday. Atico Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of C$58.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90.
About Atico Mining
