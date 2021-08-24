Aurox 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, Aurox has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for about $11.31 or 0.00023500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurox has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00054270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00049776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.74 or 0.00795143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00099614 BTC.

URUS is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

