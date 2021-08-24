Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $363.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $340.00 to $363.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $319.60.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $336.76 on Monday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $338.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.