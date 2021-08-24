Autohome (ATHM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Autohome to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.55. Autohome has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autohome stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 418.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Autohome worth $11,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATHM. Morgan Stanley cut Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CLSA cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

