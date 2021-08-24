Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,728 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 6,176,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $576,102,000 after acquiring an additional 113,156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Autohome by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,966,000 after purchasing an additional 41,997 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,577,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Autohome by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,761,000 after purchasing an additional 100,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Autohome by 5,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,287 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autohome stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.55. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATHM. Citigroup downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

