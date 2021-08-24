Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.08

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.08 and last traded at C$13.06, with a volume of 44639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.91.

APR.UN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.20 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.35.

The stock has a market cap of C$510.20 million and a PE ratio of 6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.88%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

