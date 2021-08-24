Avestar Capital LLC Buys 1,151 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,401,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,096,000 after acquiring an additional 361,789 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,679,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $120.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,277,435. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.72.

