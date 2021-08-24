Avestar Capital LLC Buys 184 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after acquiring an additional 545,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after acquiring an additional 326,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in Moderna by 17.9% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after buying an additional 958,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,852,000 after buying an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,165,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,575,919.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total transaction of $1,035,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 315,600 shares of company stock valued at $85,748,830. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

MRNA traded down $13.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $398.73. 146,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,284,644. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.58. The company has a market capitalization of $160.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

