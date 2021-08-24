Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 664.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,474,000 after buying an additional 1,602,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.92. 13,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.79 and a beta of 1.60. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.70.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.59.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $4,001,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $268,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,537,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

