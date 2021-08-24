Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $5.74 Million Investment in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 70,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,000. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDG. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

NYSEARCA FDG traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,777. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.77 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.96.

