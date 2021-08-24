Avestar Capital LLC Sells 218 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,280,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,442,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,851 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.12. 32,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,953,985. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

