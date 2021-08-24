B. Riley Increases OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target to $120.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OSIS. Roth Capital lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.33.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $98.33 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $73.45 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.99.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in OSI Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,543 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in OSI Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 413,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 382,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,792,000 after purchasing an additional 33,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

