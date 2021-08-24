B. Riley Initiates Coverage on indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

Analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 98.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INDI. Craig Hallum started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of INDI stock opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

