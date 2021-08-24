Baldrige Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 118 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $288,753,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 664.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 536,363 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 77.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 27.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,363,000 after purchasing an additional 403,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $207.74 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.54.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

