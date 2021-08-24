Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Banco de Sabadell stock remained flat at $$0.68 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

