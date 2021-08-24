Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAND. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

BAND stock opened at $105.41 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $102.56 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.29, a P/E/G ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $451,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551 in the last ninety days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

