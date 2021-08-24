Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAND. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

Bandwidth stock opened at $105.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -75.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.13. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $102.56 and a 52 week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $451,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $46,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

