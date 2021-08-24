Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Insider Mark Powell Purchases 7,000 Shares

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) insider Mark Powell purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$7.69 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of A$53,830.00 ($38,450.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Bapcor’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 29th. Bapcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, equipment, and services in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates in four segments: Trade, Bapcor NZ, Specialist Wholesale, and Retail. The Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

