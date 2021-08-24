Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.83 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $519.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,786,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after acquiring an additional 579,217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Barings BDC by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 411,066 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 31,205 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,504,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after buying an additional 29,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 409,991 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.