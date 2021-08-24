Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ABX. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.54.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$25.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.05. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$23.63 and a 52 week high of C$40.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.