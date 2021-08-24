Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.52 Million

Brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to report $114.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $119.04 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $91.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $457.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $433.65 million to $481.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $466.22 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $487.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th.

BSET traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $21.41. 73,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,191. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $209.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 416,377 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $5,521,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 731.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 111,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 73,440 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 67,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.