Beaumont Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. SPDR S&P Bank ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 194.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 168,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 74,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,128. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.69. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

