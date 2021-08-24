Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after buying an additional 426,212 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 518,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,255,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

