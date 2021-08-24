Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 350 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85,164 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 35,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.45. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

