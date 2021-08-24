Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

