Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 844 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $79.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.93.

