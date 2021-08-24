Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for essensys (LON:ESYS)

essensys (LON:ESYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 345 ($4.51) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of essensys stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 306.50 ($4.00). 10,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of £197.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.46. essensys has a 52 week low of GBX 126 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 295.31.

In related news, insider Mark Furness sold 2,219,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total transaction of £6,325,754.55 ($8,264,638.82).

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

