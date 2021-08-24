BHP Group (ASX:BHP) Insider Christine O’Reilly Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

BHP Group (ASX:BHP) insider Christine O’Reilly bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$44.39 ($31.71) per share, with a total value of A$88,780.00 ($63,414.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $2.7356 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

