BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

Get BHP Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

BBL traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $61.76. 2,129,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.84. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 130,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BHP Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,208 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BHP Group (BBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.