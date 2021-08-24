BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BHP Group’s fiscal 2021 revenues and underlying attributable profit improved year over year. Iron ore production in fiscal 2021 rose 2% to 254 Mt (million tons) aided by record production at Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO). In fiscal 2022, BHP expects to produce between 249 Mt and 259 Mt of iron ore backed by productivity improvements at WAIO. Copper prices have been gaining so far this year on pickup in industrial activity. The spread of the Delta variant might put a brake on this rally. Higher input costs and the recent drop in iron ore prices also remain concerns. Nevertheless, BHP Group will gain on efforts to make operations more efficient through smart technology adoption and focus on lowering debt. Exit of petroleum business, investment in growth projects and decision to unify its dual-listed structure will aid growth as well.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,133.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $64.43 on Monday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.16. The stock has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

