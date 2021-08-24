bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMXMF. Berenberg Bank upgraded bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMXMF remained flat at $$122.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. bioMérieux has a 12 month low of $105.65 and a 12 month high of $170.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

